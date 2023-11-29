Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 19,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Zai Lab worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 796,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $49.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.