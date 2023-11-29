Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

XJNGF stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

