Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance
XJNGF stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldwind Science And Technology
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.