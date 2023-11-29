Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,656 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

