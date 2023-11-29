Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

