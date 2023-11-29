Gerald L. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

