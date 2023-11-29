Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $12,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Monday, October 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $9,886.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $12,443.84.

On Friday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $422.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.