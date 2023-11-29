Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Regal Rexnord worth $149,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,211,000 after buying an additional 1,202,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.96. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

