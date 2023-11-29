Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Essential Utilities worth $143,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.