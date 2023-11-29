Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 165,814 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Catalent worth $168,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $98,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $65,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,767,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $63,088,000.

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

