Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 156,125 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of CubeSmart worth $180,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

