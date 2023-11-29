Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Paramount Global worth $185,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

