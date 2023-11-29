Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Pure Storage worth $150,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

