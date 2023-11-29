Geode Capital Management LLC Has $196.97 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.28% of F5 worth $196,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

