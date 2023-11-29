Geode Capital Management LLC Has $179.32 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 168,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Coinbase Global worth $179,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,133 shares of company stock worth $17,483,097. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $129.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

