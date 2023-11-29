Geode Capital Management LLC Has $166.56 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Dynatrace worth $166,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.