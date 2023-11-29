Geode Capital Management LLC Has $145.95 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $145,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,980,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

