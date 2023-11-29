Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.48 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Alphabet worth $14,481,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,432,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,861,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,885 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

