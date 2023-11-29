Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $173,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.