Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 113,433 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Yum China worth $183,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 625,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 321,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yum China by 109.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 12.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

YUMC opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

