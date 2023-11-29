Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Crown worth $148,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

