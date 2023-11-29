Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 19,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,478,466.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

