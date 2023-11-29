Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

