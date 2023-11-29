Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) versus Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luther Burbank and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44% Franklin Financial Services 15.98% 11.72% 0.79%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Luther Burbank and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Franklin Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.67 $80.20 million $0.71 12.14 Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 2.02 $14.94 million $3.15 10.54

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Franklin Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

