Francis O’Halloran Buys 20,000 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Francis O’Halloran purchased 20,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.23 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,600.00 ($69,271.52).

Francis O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Francis O’Halloran acquired 55,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.55 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$305,250.00 ($202,152.32).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

