FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

