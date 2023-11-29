Financial Contrast: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) versus Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenon Medical and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 2 10 0 2.83

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $317.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenon Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -849.06% -670.24% -226.82% Penumbra 4.08% 5.54% 4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 6.84 -$18.92 million ($16.06) -0.12 Penumbra $847.13 million 10.23 -$2.00 million $1.03 218.07

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats Tenon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

