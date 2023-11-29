Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the information technology services provider will earn $4.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

