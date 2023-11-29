Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.36

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

