ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Q2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Q2 by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Q2 by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.