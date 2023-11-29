ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

