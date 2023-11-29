ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

