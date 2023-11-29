ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,792 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

