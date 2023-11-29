ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,280 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

