ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 111,241 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in agilon health by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 44.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in agilon health by 22,875.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

