Equities Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after acquiring an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after acquiring an additional 699,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.