Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.22

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 21079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $697.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

