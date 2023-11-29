Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 1,261 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 248 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $11,048.40.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

