EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EGP opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

