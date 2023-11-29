e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 2.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.48 and last traded at $117.05. 98,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,161,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,721 shares of company stock worth $11,501,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Creative Planning increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

