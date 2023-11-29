DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.06. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 44,348 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.