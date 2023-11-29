DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of DocuSign worth $83,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $198,007,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

