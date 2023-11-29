Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,627 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.00% of Argo Group International worth $62,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.61%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

