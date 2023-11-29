Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 120,130 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.06% of SpartanNash worth $63,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 934.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

