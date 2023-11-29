Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,922 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of F5 worth $65,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.