Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of California Water Service Group worth $63,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on California Water Service Group

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.