Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 23,970 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.60% of Peoples Bancorp worth $61,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,571.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

