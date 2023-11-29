Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 199,790 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.29% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $62,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

