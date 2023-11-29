Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 139,909 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.98% of Marcus & Millichap worth $60,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 7,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 24.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $160,835.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $160,835.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $266,777.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,555.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.7 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.14. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.04%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

