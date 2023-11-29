Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.39% of AeroVironment worth $63,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 745,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.9 %

AVAV stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.57 and a twelve month high of $135.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.