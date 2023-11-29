Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Avis Budget Group worth $61,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CAR opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.29. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.55 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $21.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.